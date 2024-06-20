WBEZ Staff Demand CEO Matt Moog’s Removal Over Layoffs

Journalists at Chicago Public Media’s WBEZ are calling for the immediate removal of outgoing CEO Matt Moog after CPM cut 14 employees in April. Moog defended the CPM board’s decision due to falling revenues, leading to the vote of no confidence.

Union members from WBEZ’s SAG-AFTRA local and the Chicago Newspaper Guild at the Chicago Sun-Times – which was acquired by CPM under Moog’s leadership – participated heavily in the vote, with 86% turnout and 96% in favor of Moog’s removal. Nine of the 14 cuts were unionized content creators at WBEZ.

They also demanded a halt to any layoffs or buyouts for the remainder of Moog’s tenure and greater transparency from CPM’s governing board.

Moog has stated that despite the vote, he will not be stepping out of the CEO until a successor is named, which would likely be around August. In a statement, he said, “After fifteen years of service to the organization as a board member and CEO, it saddens me to be personally attacked for taking the necessary and responsible steps to reduce expenses to offset the financial impact of declining broadcast and print audiences.”

“I thank the board of directors and the executive team for their partnership and full support of those steps to ensure the long-term financial sustainability of the organization,” added Moog, who has been at CPM’s helm since 2020 after serving on the board for ten years prior.

CPM Board Chair Robert Pasin commented, “In spite of the considerable headwinds facing news organizations all across the country, Matt’s leadership has contributed to doubling the size of Chicago Public Media’s audience, fostering the most diverse staff and audience in our history and guiding the development of a comprehensive strategic plan that will steer the organization into a stronger position for the long-term.”

The cuts also saw the removal of Vocalo 91.1 (WBEW) from the airwaves with the idea the station would transition to a digital-only model while merging its team with CPM’s Arts & Culture division. The changes also phased out non-newsroom podcast productions.

When announcing the layoffs to staff, the broadcaster’s Executive Leadership Team blamed sinking sponsorship, advertising, and philanthropy alongside audience behavioral shifts toward digital content.

Chicago Public Media is not alone. Public radio outlets are facing grim financial prospects across the country, including buyout programs at Boston’s WBUR and Los Angeles’ KCRW. Washington DC’s WAMU, New York Public Radio, and Sacramento’s CapRadio have also been affected by layoffs. The consternation is also bubbling up toward the C-Suite at Boston’s GBH, where employees are questioning recent layoffs as executive salaries go unchanged.