Chicago Public Media To Begin CEO Search As Moog Eyes End

Chicago Public Media CEO Matt Moog announced he is leaving his post as soon as the organization can find his replacement. A search for the new CEO is set to begin in early 2024. Moog has led CPM since 2020, with ten years’ previous experience on the board.

Moog was instrumental in CPM’s acquisition of the Chicago Sun-Times, creating the country’s largest local nonprofit newsroom. The brand receives 4.5 million weekly listeners and readers between WBEZ, WBEW, WRTE, and the newspaper. The organization also embarked on a digital transformation, growing its digital audience and launching a voluntary membership program after the Chicago Sun-Times removed its paywall.

Chicago Public Media has also developed a strategic plan to direct its efforts over the next three years.

CPM Chief Content Officer Tracy Brown responded, “When I joined Chicago Public Media five years ago, the combination of two organizations like WBEZ and the Chicago Sun-Times seemed unimaginable. As Matt transitions over the next several months, we are both committed to sustaining journalism excellence.”

As for what’s next, Moog said, “I plan to return to my roots as a technology entrepreneur. I feel a great sense of gratitude for the Board, staff, and supporters who embraced the opportunity to combine two great news organizations in a bold effort to serve the greater Chicago community with independent local journalism.”

Chicago Sun-Times Media Board Chair Adrienne King said, “We are grateful for Matt’s vision and leadership as we combined these two great news organizations. We are excited about our collective future and wish Matt well in his future endeavors.”

CPM Board Chair Robert Pasin concluded, “Matt’s experiences as a long-time Board member and technology entrepreneur uniquely qualified him to create one of the largest nonprofit newsrooms in the country. We are grateful for his vision and accomplishments through the years and look forward to seeing what innovative venture he pursues next.”