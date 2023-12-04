Westwood One Promotes Jones To President As Grimes Moves On

Cumulus Media has announced EVP of Corporate Strategy & Development Collin Jones as the new President of Westwood One, starting January 1, 2024. He takes over from Suzanne Grimes, who is stepping away after an eight-year tenure.

Jones has been a part of Cumulus Media since 2011, spearheading the company’s strategic direction, corporate development, and investor relations. Notably, he was instrumental in Cumulus’s acquisition of Westwood One in 2013. Additionally, he manages IncentRev, Cumulus’s e-commerce, and daily deals platform.

His industry leadership extends to his roles as the National Association of Broadcasters Radio Board Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Radio Music License Committee. Jones’s career prior to Cumulus included positions at Macquarie Capital and Argentum Group.

Cumulus Media CEO Mary Berner said, “With his deep understanding of both Cumulus Media and Westwood One, Collin is uniquely qualified for this role and is well-prepared to harness the full power of our platform to help Westwood One grow. Collin has consistently demonstrated his savvy business acumen, effective management style, and collaborative spirit, and I have full confidence that he has the skills and the vision to build upon Suzanne’s considerable accomplishments.”

Berner also praised Grimes, saying, “I would like to thank Suzanne for her invaluable contributions and her pivotal role in our success. Under her leadership, we launched the top-rated Cumulus Podcast Network, built the multi-platform Westwood One News/Talk franchise, and established the industry-leading Audio Active Group. Throughout her time with Cumulus, she has been a remarkable leader, colleague, and mentor to many, and we are certain she will accomplish great things wherever she chooses to share her talents next.”

Jones added, “I am excited for the opportunity to expand upon Suzanne’s successes. Since acquiring Westwood One in 2013, I have been struck by the breadth of its capabilities, the strength of its content and service offerings, and its enormous influence on the broadening audio landscape. I look forward to working day-to-day with Westwood One’s creative, passionate, and talented team to fuel growth and unlock even more value for Cumulus Media and our shareholders.”