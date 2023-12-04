D.C.’s WMAL Salutes Wounded Troops With Annual Radiothon

Cumulus Media D.C.’s WMAL held its 21st annual Operation Fisher House Radiothon on November 30 and December 1. The event raised more than $413,000 to provide essential housing for families of military members and veterans receiving medical treatment. Over two decades, WMAL’s listeners have contributed more than $8.7 million to support the Fisher House Foundation, which works with Bethesda and Walter Reed Hospitals, as well as various VA centers, and Dover AFB.

Fisher House Foundation CEO Ken Fisher commented, “For an incredible 21 years, WMAL and its audience have given to military and veteran families through Fisher House Foundation. We are overwhelmed and grateful for the dedication and incredible generosity in support of our nation’s heroes and their loved ones.”

WMAL PD Bill Hess added, “Year after year, our listeners step up with support for injured veterans and their families. As the Fisher House Foundation approaches its 100th house worldwide, it’s rewarding to know our listeners play such a large role in the organization’s ability to serve the families of our wounded servicemen and women.”

