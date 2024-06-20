Beyond AM: How Radio’s Most Powerful Propose A Unified Front

The fight to keep AM radio in the automobile dashboard has brought the industry’s most powerful together in a way seldom seen before. In a time when unity and coherent messaging are more crucial than ever for radio, how do these leaders ensure a better future for our industry?

On July 15, Radio Ink honors and ranks the Top 40 Most Powerful People in Radio. We asked them: radio has united in the effort to keep the AM band in dashboards – how can industry leaders continue to work together to ensure our future?

“The industry would be well served to tell our story in a united, positive, manner…thus, the importance of our leaders aggressively communicating our collective strengths cannot be understated. The power of radio to connect to large audiences and impact behavior on behalf of clients is vastly undervalued today. It is hard to believe we reach 90% plus of the country per week and account for 2/3 of all audio, yet are perceived as not being a must-buy for agencies and businesses.”

“I also think there’s a huge opportunity to remind people about the value and impact of what we all do. More than 100 years after its inception, Radio is America’s #1 reach medium, which is incredible! As importantly, we’re often the only source for news, traffic, weather, or emergency information during a crisis that saves people’s lives. What we do matters and has tremendous impact and meaning.”

“We would do well to rally behind a unified message: Radio has unique capabilities to connect advertisers with consumers at a compelling ROI – which all by itself should be a compelling proposition deserving of advertisers’ attention and investment. Despite audio capturing 31% of media consumption, it receives just 9% of ad spend – and 25% of advertisers don’t invest in audio at all. It’s time to rectify this disparity by collectively showcasing the effectiveness and reach of radio advertising and relentlessly advocating for advertisers to recognize radio’s potential and allocate more resources to this impactful medium.”

