Journalism in the Age of AI: Report Reveals News Media Struggles

With advertisers keeping news at arm’s length, layoffs regularly hitting commercial and non-commercial radio newsrooms, and the threats posed by generative AI, a new study reveals what challenges today’s journalists view as most critical to address.

Cision’s 2024 State of the Media Report, now in its fifteenth iteration, provides an in-depth look at the evolving landscape of journalism through the eyes of over 3,000 journalists from around the world in audio, visual, and print.

The largest threat perceived by journalists on an individual level is one keenly felt in radio – the pinch of downsizing. 60% of respondents viewed it as their primary challenge, keeping in pace with layoffs at many public media outlets like GBH Boston, Chicago Public Media, and KQED in San Francisco.

The largest challenge for the industry as a whole is the struggle to maintain credibility in an era often marred by accusations of “fake news.” 42% of respondents identified it as their greatest challenge, underscored by a contentious election season, multiple global conflicts, and economic uncertainties. This has been a major sticking point for the NAB, as well, which is pushing Capitol Hill for legal guardrails.

Next, more than 40% of journalists noted that adapting to changing audience perceptions around media consumption has become a major hurdle.

The integration of artificial intelligence in newsrooms is another focal point of the report. Approximately 45% of journalists now use AI tools like ChatGPT and Bard at least occasionally in their work. These tools are primarily employed for research and helping to draft preliminary outlines of stories, although the majority are still cautious about fully integrating AI into their journalistic practices.

The report also dives into the role of data in journalism, indicating a growing reliance on analytics to shape editorial strategies. While 56% of respondents stated their data usage remained consistent with the previous year, an additional 37% acknowledged an increased reliance on data to inform their work.

The 2024 State of the Media Report is available on Cision’s website.