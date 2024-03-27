In Boston, WBUR Offers Buyouts To Avoid Layoffs

Boston NPR affiliate WBUR has announced a comprehensive plan aimed at reducing the organization’s expenses by at least ten percent. To save the required $4 million to meet goal for the upcoming fiscal year, the station is introducing a voluntary exit program.

CEO Margaret Low sent a letter to staff on March 26 detailing the buyouts, offering eligible employees an opportunity to leave with benefits, including pay continuation based on years of service, health benefits, additional compensation, accrued vacation pay, and career transition services.

The deadline for staff to participate in this program is May 10, with the new budget strategy taking effect on July 1.

Even with some staff choosing to leave, Low admits, “While we wish this voluntary program would alleviate the need for other actions, we know that it won’t. We anticipate that we’ll still need to freeze some open roles and do layoffs, but we’re hoping to eliminate as few jobs as possible.”

Low has been earnest and transparent with both staff and donors throughout the financial challenges. Earlier in March, she highlighted a 40% decline in sponsorship income over the past five years. The station’s SAG-AFTRA union is working closely with management to minimize any potential impact from layoffs.

WBUR’s financial fight is mirrored at other public radio outlets, including a similar buyout program at Los Angeles’ KCRW. Washington DC’s WAMU, , New York Public Radio, and Sacramento’s CapRadio have also been affected by layoffs.

Low closed by saying, “With all this, I firmly believe that WBUR has a bright future. My job is to ensure that our journalism and programming remain strong and that WBUR has the financial resources we need to thrive for decades to come. I’m confident that even with all these difficult steps we must take, WBUR will continue to be a beacon of editorial excellence for millions of people in Boston and beyond.”