Gardner Hatch To Lead NAFB As Executive Director

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting has found its new executive director. Public relations, agriculture marketing, and strategic communications veteran Gardner Hatch will now lead the organization after the departure of Tom Brand at the end of 2023.

He replaces interim Executive Director Colleen Callahan.

Hatch comes to the NAFB from integrated agricultural marketing company Woodruff, where he was Strategic Marketing Lead. Hatch has also held significant positions at Bader Rutter, G&S Business Communications, and Fleishman Hillard. Hatch has been an active member of the NAFB community, recently completing a two-year term as an Allied Industry Council representative on the NAFB board of directors.

Hatch will oversee NAFB staff and manage the association’s budget in his new role. He will also serve as the staff lead to the NAFB board of directors, ensuring the board receives timely information on NAFB practices, budget, programs, and issues.

Hatch will begin his role on Tuesday, June 4, working both remotely and from the NAFB home office in Platte City, MO.

2024 NAFB president Carah Hart led the working group and hiring committee to fill the executive director vacancy. Hart commented, “We believe Gardner is the top candidate to fill the role of NAFB executive director for many reasons. His background in ag communications and his knowledge of the ag industry, along with his management style and leadership qualities, will serve him well in the role.”

Hatch commented, “Farm broadcasting has long been and continues to be a trusted source of timely and locally relevant information for America’s farmers, ranchers, and rural communities. The future has never been brighter for NAFB. I am truly honored and tremendously excited to work with the staff and board of directors to build on the success of NAFB and secure an even brighter future for the membership, the association, and farm broadcasting.”