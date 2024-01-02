NAFB Names Colleen Callahan As Interim Executive Director

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting has appointed Colleen Callahan as its interim executive director. She will assume her role from the NAFB’s Platte City, MO office. Colleen Callahan steps into the role vacated by Tom Brand, who retired at the end of 2023.

Callahan began her career in agribusiness as a director at WMBD in Peoria, IL, and currently runs her own marketing and communications consultancy firm. In 2002, Callahan was elected as the president of NAFB, and she was inducted into its Hall of Fame in 2011, making history as the first woman to receive both honors.

Outside of broadcasting, Callahan has served as the director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois director for the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development.

2024 NAFB President Carah Hart stated, “Colleen Callahan has the enthusiasm, business management, and industry experience we need to help the NAFB continue to do great things while we’re searching for our new executive director. She will serve in the position until the new executive director is named and will help with the onboarding process. We look forward to having Colleen at NAFB in the months ahead.”

The NAFB executive board and directors are actively involved in the search for a permanent executive director; Callahan will hold this position until that process has concluded.