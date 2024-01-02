Cumulus Dallas Expands WBAP To FM Band; Bolsters News Team

Cumulus Media Dallas is adding its AM News/Talk WBAP to the FM band. As of January 3, WBAP will simulcast on 93.3, which was previously Hot AC Hot 93.3. In the same spirit of growth, the cluster is adding four seasoned news professionals to its staff.

Carla Marion, a broadcasting veteran with over 25 years of experience, including previous stints at WBAP, will co-anchor the WBAP Morning News alongside Hal Jay and Ernie Brown on weekday mornings.

James Parker, a Texas native with an extensive background in broadcasting across New Orleans, Oklahoma, and Tyler, TX, joins to host afternoon drive.

ESPN TV personality Laura Sadler will co-anchor the morning news on KLIF-AM with Clayton Neville. Finally, Gabrielle Taite joins the Cumulus Dallas newsroom, bringing her experience in television news from Athens, GA.

Cumulus Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston Regional VP Dan Bennett said, “As we move into a critical election year, these talent moves and an FM frequency for WBAP speak to our commitment to spoken-word radio. We will carry our stations on a variety of signals and streaming to improve accessibility of this outstanding news and talk content to our listeners. 2024 will be a great year for News/Talk.”