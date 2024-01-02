After Nine Years, Knoepke Back To Lead Townsquare Rochester

Former Market Manager Shannon Knoepke has returned to radio after two years at an agency to serve as Townsquare Media Rochester’s Market President, overseeing ten signals. The cluster also includes four stations in Faribault/Owatonna.

Knoepke previously served as the cluster’s General Manager from 2013 to 2015, before leading Audacy’s Minneapolis-St. Paul stations where she was named one of Radio Ink‘s Best Managers of 2018.

In the interim between radio jobs, she worked as Senior Vice President of Marketing as well as SVP of Client Relations for Minneapolis-based agency Media Bridge.

When Radio Ink previously talked to Knoepke in 2018, she described her leadership process, saying, “I think a strong and successful manager needs to really care about their employees, understand them, and listen to them. Also, be honest, give recognition, communicate effectively, and keep your cool. I have a sign in my office that reads, ‘Work Hard and be Nice to People.'”