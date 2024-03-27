Favian Perez Elected To Formally Lead Nevada Public Radio

Nevada Public Radio has officially appointed Favian Perez as its President and CEO, following his term as Interim CEO. This decision, announced by Board Chair Don Hamrick, was made with unanimous support from the station’s board.

Perez, who has been with Nevada Public Radio for a decade now, stepped into the CEO role following the retirement of Mark Vogelzang in October 2023. Before joining Nevada Public, the East Los Angeles native, held previous roles at Nielsen and Univision in ratings analysis and audience-focused marketing.

Nevada Public Radio operates two FM stations in the Las Vegas area, News 88.9 KNPR and Classical KCNV 89.7, alongside seven additional FM stations, 11 translator stations, and related HD digital channels. The organization is also behind the production of the award-winning Desert Companion magazine and KNPR’s State of Nevada.

Hamrick expressed full confidence in Perez’s abilities, saying, “Favian has demonstrated his commitment [and] dedication to KNPR as well as his knowledge of the task ahead. He is best suited to lead our organization & our support is 100% behind him.”