Zimmer’s First Miracles for Kids Radiothon Nets $92k

Zimmer Communications‘ Springfield, MO, radio stations are celebrating a successful result to their inaugural Miracles for Kids Radiothon. The cluster raised $92,468 for CoxHealth, the region’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals affiliate.

From March 21 to 22, 98.7 The Dove (KTXR), 101.3 Real Country (KWTO), and The Jock 96.9 (KBFL) encouraged listeners to contribute, suggesting donations of $20 per month or $1 per day. The radiothon featured interviews with CoxHealth staff and administrators, as well as “story songs” shared by children and their families who have benefited from the services provided by the Children’s Miracle Network.

The entirety of the funds raised during the event will be used locally to assist children within the Ozarks region. According to the organization, CoxHealth covers all local administrative and operational costs for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which aid patients with expenses related to bills and travel.