vCreative Opens First Row Seat For Event Revenue With vTickets

vCreative has forged a strategic partnership on a new initiative aimed at opening additional revenue avenues for radio stations through enhanced event ticketing and promotional services. Called vTickets, the deal comes with Events Commerce Platform Evvnt.

This collaboration introduces a white-label suite designed to streamline event creation, promotion, ticket sales, and merchandise pre-sales.

By integrating vTickets, based on Evvnt’s robust event marketing technology, radio stations can manage event promotions, track sales performance, and engage more effectively with their audiences from one platform.

vTickets will provide a local event discovery calendar that acts as a station website for both promotion and ticket sales and dedicated support for setting up and optimizing the ticketing service.

vCreative CEO Mary DelGrande remarked, “The decision to partner with Evvnt to bring vTickets to our broadcast clients was an easy one because it aligns with our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that they can capitalize on. Powered by the Evvnt platform, radio stations can effortlessly monetize ticketing and elevate their event marketing strategy for endless revenue potential, all while boosting audience engagement and driving valuable experiences for local communities.”

Evvnt CEO and Founder Richard Green said, “Radio is in homes, vehicles, and workplaces, making it the ideal channel for listeners to easily access locally ticketed events created by local venues. vCreative’s reputation and client base are unparalleled in the radio community which creates the perfect partnership to extend our events commerce platform to the broadcasting industry.”