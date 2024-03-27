SiriusXM Solidifies MLB Broadcast Team Ahead Of Opening Day

As Major League Baseball Opening Day arrives, SiriusXM has set its coverage plans for the 2024 MLB season. The satellite broadcaster’s MLB Network Radio is returning with the addition of two former MLB stars to the channel’s broadcast team.

2006 American League MVP and four-time All-Star Justin Morneau is joining alongside seasoned pitcher Trevor May. May will co-host Home Plate on Sundays with SiriusXM’s Dani Wexelman, while Morneau is slated for regular appearances across the channel’s programming.

The MLB Network Radio channel lineup already includes former general managers Jim Bowden and Jim Duquette, ex-players like David Aardsma and Kevin Frandsen, and national baseball writers Tyler Kepner and Jon Morosi, among others. Notably, the channel will also feature Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo’s show, High Heat with Christopher Russo, on weekday afternoons, along with simulcasts of other MLB Network television shows like MLB Tonight.

Opening Day coverage on March 28 will feature SiriusXM host and former general manager Steve Phillips and Wexelman broadcasting live from Camden Yards for the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays.

The SiriusXM app will have a special MLB page and expanded coverage, with 30 play-by-play channels for streaming live radio broadcasts of every MLB team for the entire season. All MLB play-by-play channels are also accessible in vehicles equipped with SiriusXM’s 360L radios.