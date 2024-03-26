iHeart Says Bienvenidos To Hispanic Podcast Network Partnership

iHeartMedia has forged a partnership with Latino media outlet Mundo Hispano Digital. This collaboration sees the Oyénos audio network, directed by Dafnne Wejebe, joining forces with iHeartPodcasts on distribution for Hispanic-focused podcast content.

Since starting in February 2023, Oyénos has grown to an average of 1.5 million monthly downloads. Oyénos presents a range of True Crime, Paranormal, Astrology, and News podcasts, among other genres. Twenty of the network’s shows are now accessible on iHeartPodcasts, with an additional 10 set to join by June.

MundoNow President and CEO Rene Alegria said, “We’re thrilled to embark on this transformative partnership with iHeartPodcasts, solidifying our commitment to amplifying LatinX voices in the audio space. This collaboration represents a pivotal moment for Oyénos Audio, as we combine forces to deliver captivating content and innovative marketing strategies that resonate deeply with our community. In today’s ever-evolving media landscape, we continue to strive to deliver compelling, informative, and engaging content to a large and significantly still underserved audience – bilingual and bicultural Latinos.”

, of , expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting its significance in promoting LatinX stories within the audio space. The partnership arrives at a crucial time, with Latino podcast listenership seeing a 52 percent increase since 2022, outpacing the growth rate of the general U.S. population’s podcast consumption.

iHeartMedia President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships Michael Biondo added, “We are excited to integrate Oyénos Audio into our iHeartPodcasts network including collaboration with our My Cultura network, continuing our effort to bring more diverse voices and content to our listeners and serving the needs of the Latin community.”