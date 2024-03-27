Bold Gold Media Opens Catskills Studios For Audio Production

In the Catskills, Bold Gold Media Group has unveiled its latest venture to give local content creators a place to record podcasts. Housed within the historic and newly refurbished Liberty Theater on Main Street in Liberty, NY, is the Bold Gold Studios.

The new facility is designed to support podcasters and content creators in producing high-quality multimedia content, both audio and visual.

Additionally, it will function as a satellite radio studio for Bold Gold Media’s local Catskills stations: Thunder 102, 98.3 WSUL, 95.9 VOS-FM, and Catskills News Talk 92.5 & 94.9. Bold Gold Studios is also open for leasing, offering access to professional recording equipment and expertise in production and marketing for branded content.

The grand opening of Bold Gold Studios is scheduled for Friday, April 19th, featuring a live broadcast of Thunder 102’s Ciliberto & Friends. This will be followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house.

Bold Gold Media New York General Manager Dawn Ciorciari said, “We are grateful to Bruce Davidson at the Liberty Theater for partnering with Bold Gold Media to create and manage this state-of-the-art studio in his historic building. This studio will extend Bold Gold Media’s reach in Sullivan & the Catskills, and serve as a new professional space for audio and video content creators.”

The Liberty Theater’s Bruce Davidson shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, noting, “This studio will allow much-needed local access to the arts community. I would like to thank everyone from Bold Gold Media for making this happen for our community. The Liberty Theater project, and this Studio, is all part of the renaissance going on in the Village of Liberty.”