NAB Show 2024 To Give An Update On The State Of Station Sales

The 2024 NAB Show will feature a session focused on the mergers and acquisitions landscape in radio, moderated by Media Services Group Managing Director Bob Heymann. The panel will continue a conversation started at Radio Ink‘s Forecast 2024 this past November.

This session, titled “M&A’s Outlook on TV/Radio – a Look at the M&A Landscape and How to Prepare for Buying and Selling’s Impact,” is set to provide insights into the current state of station marketplaces.

Heymann was part of a spirited panel at Forecast on the same topic alongside Red Apple Media owner John Catsimatidis, Gray Television’s Robert Folliard, and Radioactive, LLC’s Randy Michaels. Panelists for the upcoming talk are yet to be announced.

Scheduled for April 15 at 11:30a, the 50-minute discussion will take place in the West Hall, session room 231-232 of the NAB Show.

Heymann stated, “I am truly honored to speak at this year’s NAB Show. I hope to impart some of my knowledge of the station marketplace in an informative and engaging manner.”