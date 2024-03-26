‘Ask Veri’ Adds AI Helper To Veritone’s Digital Media Hub

Media tech provider Veritone has unveiled its newest conversational artificial intelligence chatbot designed for the company’s Digital Media Hub. “Ask Veri” is designed to offer a sophisticated yet user-friendly approach to navigating digital media data.

Ask Veri complements Veritone’s aiWARE platform and a range of its applications to provide rapid responses to user queries, offering detailed analyses and crucial insights into digital media collections. This tool allows users to ask suggested queries or pose questions of their own to uncover the right content insights from vast data sets.

Veritone plans to demonstrate Ask Veri at the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas and anticipates its commercial release in the second quarter of 2024.

Veritone Media and Entertainment General Manager Sean King said, “With content production and consumption at an all-time high, media professionals face the overwhelming challenge of organizing and activating an abundance of data. Ask Veri leverages Veritone’s industry experience and extensive knowledge base to provide both open-ended and template query prompts for DMH customers.”

“In today’s fast-paced media landscape, where the content lifecycle is shrinking, Ask Veri is a valuable data exploration and activation ally for media professionals, enabling them to explore, analyze, and comprehend their report data more effectively, identify patterns in media usage, and recognize engagement trends among media buyers.”