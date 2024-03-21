Anthony Fuscaldo Returns To Philly Post At iHeart As Sales SVP

Anthony Fuscaldo is joining iHeartMedia Philadelphia as the cluster’s new Senior Vice President of Sales starting Monday, March 25. Fuscaldo returns to iHeart to oversee sales operations across the broadcaster’s eight area stations.

He previously served as Division Sales Manager at Carvertise, a transit advertising company for rideshares, and held a role at Philadelphia’s Intersection Co., which also dealt with transportation advertising. His iHeart experience included Senior VP, GSM, and National Sales Director roles.

iHeart Philadelphia Media Markets Group President Jeff Moore said, “We are fortunate to welcome Anthony Fuscaldo back. With his proven track record of driving revenue growth, attracting top talent and fostering strong client relationships, we are confident he will lead our sales team to new heights of success. Welcome home, Anthony!”

Fuscaldo added, “This is an incredible opportunity to contribute to the success and growth of the company once again. My mission is to continue to build a winning culture that attracts the best talent and has a positive impact on our employees, brands, and the community we serve.”