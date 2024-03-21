As Beyoncé Goes Country, iHeart To Award Her Innovative Career

Amid her debut foray into Country music, iHeartRadio is set to honor Beyoncé with its Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Beyoncé is being recognized for her monumental contributions to music and popular culture.

Her most recent single, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” has charted across multiple radio formats and achieved the No. 1 spot both in the US and globally across all major sales/streaming platforms. It also marked the first time a Black female artist has topped the Hot 100 with a Country song.

Beyond her artistic achievements, Beyoncé’s commitment to philanthropy through her BeyGOOD Foundation has made significant impacts worldwide, addressing issues from disaster relief to supporting young entrepreneurs.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, April 1, on iHeart radio stations and the iHeartRadio app. Television coverage will be broadcast on Fox. iHeart also announced that actor and rapper Ludacris will host.

Ludacris said, “I’m looking forward to hosting the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards and sharing the stage with some of the best in music. It will be an amazing night celebrating fan-favorite artists with special performances that fans won’t want to miss.”