Hispanic Vegas Station Awarded Nevada Small Business Honor

A Southern Nevada Spanish-language radio station playing regional Mexican music has been honored as the state’s “Microenterprise Small Business of the Year” by the Small Business Administration. Community station Fiesta 98.1 broadcasts on an FM translator running off Audacy’s KLUC-HD3 in Las Vegas.

Since going on air in 2020, the independent local venture has become a cultural beacon for the Las Vegas Hispanic community.

Fiesta 98.1 founder and Managing Partner Rafael Cerros Jr. said, “When we started this journey back in 2020, our goal was simple but bold. We wanted to create a radio station that really meant something to the people of Las Vegas, especially our Hispanic community. It wasn’t just about playing music; it was about creating a platform for connection, culture, and community support.”

Cerros emphasized the station’s commitment to blending traditional broadcasting with modern social media and community engagement, a formula that propelled Fiesta 98.1 to the top of Las Vegas’ regional Mexican station rankings in Q4 2023.

“This isn’t just an award; it’s a milestone that marks our commitment, our sacrifices, and our love for the community that stands strong with us,” he added.

The award ceremony is set for May 2.