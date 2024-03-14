Audacy Announces Departure of Digital Audio Leader Tim Clarke

Audacy has confirmed that Senior Vice President of Digital Audio Content Tim Clarke will be leaving the company at the end of March. As Audacy realigns its organizational strategy coming out of bankruptcy, Clarke’s role will not be directly replaced.

An internal memo given to Radio Ink by an Audacy spokesperson elaborates:

As part of our efforts to streamline, flatten, and further integrate our organization, we will not be replacing Tim’s role; his teams will instead be moving into various teams including Product, Marketing and Programming based on their respective job functions. Since Tim will be with us for another three weeks, we’ll have plenty of time to say a proper farewell, and to share more information on transition items that may be relevant to you and your teams. In the meantime, we will continue to focus on growing our streaming uniques, listening hours and revenue.

Clarke joined then-Entercom as Boston Market Manager in March of 2021, before being promoted to his current position after eight months. Since then he has overseen Audacy’s direct consumer operations, including the Audacy app and website, along with the digital strategy for local brands.

Before Audacy, Clarke spent 15 years with Cox Media Group’s radio division, rising to VP of Audience and Content.

An Audacy spokesperson tells Radio Ink this adjustment is part of the company’s broader initiative to simplify its structure and enhance collaboration across its numerous content platforms, with digital expansion remaining a priority.

This is not the first executive departure for Audacy throughout its restructuring process. VP of News Bill Smee left in February. There have been additions staff shifts occurring from the local level up to format captains, as well as layoffs in its podcasting department.