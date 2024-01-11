Audacy Reorganizes Hip-Hop and Adult R&B Divisions

As Audacy plots its new direction, the company is making a change at the top of its Hip-Hop and R&B stations. Urban Format Vice President Reggie Rouse is stepping back from his role as Skip Dillard becomes Adult R&B and Throwback Format VP and Mike Street rises to Mainstream Hip-Hop and R&B Format Vice President.

Rouse will remain with Audacy, continuing as V-103 (WVEE) Brand Manager in Atlanta. Both Dillard and Street will also maintain their roles as Brand Managers for their respective stations, with Dillard at 94.7 The Block (WXBK) in New York and Street at 106.5 The Beat (WBTJ) in Richmond.

Dillard had been Format Vice President of Audacy’s Rhythmic Adult Contemporary and Throwback signals. He joined Audacy in 2021 after a 12 years at Mediaco New York’s WBLS and WLIB where he was VP of National and Community Partnerships. Before NYC, he held various positions at stations in Detroit, San Francisco, New Orleans, Washington DC, and Buffalo. He is a three time honoree of Radio Ink’s Top Program Directors in America awards and has served on the FCC’s Communications Equity and Diversity Council.

Street started his three-decade career at the University of Richmond’s WDCE. He played pivotal roles in the launch and success of Urban One Richmond’s WCDX before moving to Audacy. Street has been honored with the Marconi Award for Medium Market Personality of the Year and oversees multiple stations, including Hot 105.7 (WXSS-HD2) in Milwaukee.

Audacy SVP of Programming Dave Richards said, “There are few leaders more dedicated to the craft of radio and more giving than Reggie, and I’d like to extend a major thanks to him for all the work he’s done with our Urban brands over the years. We’re excited to unite our collection of Rhythmic AC, Throwback, Urban and Urban AC brands under one vertical under the leadership of Skip and Mike. Together, they’ll collaborate to share a strategic programming vision that will best serve our listeners and partners.”