Radio Returns To CES 2024 For ‘Cocktails and Conversation’

Radio and audio leaders gathered at the Capitol Grille in Las Vegas for what has become an annual CES tradition: Cocktails and Conversation, hosted by Jacobs Media Strategies, Beasley Media Group, Benztown, Quu, Skyview Networks, Xperi, vCreative, RBR+TVBR, and Radio Ink.

This year’s gathering again brought together industry professionals, thought and tech leaders, and enthusiasts from the world of broadcasting and audio. The setting provided opportunities for networking and discussion, with CES topics and notes being traded on everything from AI and automotive to Smart TV audio and Vegas’ newest star attraction: the Sphere.

The event will return this Spring for the NAB Show, April 13-17.