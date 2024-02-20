Audacy VP of News Bill Smee Is Stepping Down

Audacy Vice President of News Bill Smee has announced he is no longer with the company. Smee joined then-Entercom in August 2020 to help oversee operations for the company’s 25 locally-based news stations.

He publicized the departure on LinkedIn, where he further declared he is transitioning back to strategic consulting and project management.

Before joining Audacy, Smee spent three years in the DC area as a video strategy consultant. He has extensive experience in news, digital, and video, with fifteen years at CNN, as well as additional stints at NBC News, Slate Magazine, Mashable, and HuffPost.

Smee posted, “It has been incredibly rewarding to work these last four years with so many talented and passionate people within Audacy’s newsrooms and across the larger company. And I’m proud of our collective accomplishments: building out digital and podcasting capacity; integrating broadcast and digital teams within newsrooms; strengthening communication and collaboration across a network of brands; navigating the first wave of AI; and creating new revenue opportunities in partnership with sales teams.

“All of this was done while delivering over and over in high leverage, breaking news situations and racking up awards that validate Audacy’s local news brands as best in class.”