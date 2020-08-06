Entercom Creates VP of News Position

And that new position will be filled by Bill Smee, who’s worked at CNN, NBC News and Slate. Smee will be charged with enhancing the Entercom news brands. Entercom owns some of the most successful news stations in radio, including 1010WINS and WCBS in New York, WBBM in Chicago and KNX in L.A.

Entercom also announced a slew of promotions across the company:

Chris Ebbott: Vice President, Programming

Chad Fitzsimmons: Senior Vice President, Promotions & Experiences

Rose Isard: Vice President, Senior Counsel

John Kennedy: Senior Vice President, Engineering

Jennifer Morales: Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR

Nancy Muir-Gaire: Vice President, Facilities Management

Johnny Palumbo: Vice President, Senior Counsel

Reggie Rouse: Vice President, Programming

Jeff Sottolano: Executive Vice President, Programming

• Stephanie Taylor: Vice President, Benefits, Compliance and Talent Acquisition