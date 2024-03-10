LA Rams President Kevin Demoff Takes Radio Reins In Denver

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment has elevated NFL executive Kevin Demoff to President of Team and Media Operations. In his new role, Demoff will oversee KSE’s broadcast assets, including four Denver radio stations and the Altitude Sports Network.

He succeeds Matthew Hutchings, who resigned in February. Demoff will split his time between Los Angeles and Denver.

Having held the position of President and Chief Operating Officer of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams since 2009, Demoff will now oversee other Kroenke-owned teams including the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, and MLS’ Colorado Rapids. Before his tenure with the Rams, Demoff’s career included roles with the Arena Football League’s Los Angeles Avengers and the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the news of Demoff’s promotion, came the news that Mike Neary would also be lifted to KSE EVP of Business Operations and Development.

KSE Vice Chairman Josh Kroenke stated, “As my father and I take KSE into this next chapter, we are thrilled to add to our executive team Mike and Kevin, two accomplished and passionate leaders both with a long history as part of the KSE family, to help us evolve our organization and better connect our properties not only here in Denver but across the world.”

Demoff said, “I am honored and humbled to take on this role with KSE and I am grateful to Stan and Josh for this opportunity. I am excited to work with so many talented teammates who have helped KSE become the most influential sports and entertainment company in the world.”

“With the goal of sustaining winning cultures and organizations that transcend the field, court, or ice, we will collaboratively build a best-in-class experience for our fans in Denver, Los Angeles, and around the globe.”