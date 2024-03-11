iHeart’s Thea Mitchem Honored For Trailblazing Role In Radio

On March 9, Women In Radio honored iHeartMedia EVP of Programming Thea Mitchem with its Trailblazer Award at WIR’s 8th Annual Conference. She was presented with the award after a fireside chat with Ivy Riveria of New York City’s Power 105.1 (WWPR).

Led by Steve Harvey Morning Show Digital Content Producer and WIR Founder Meaghan Taylor, the conference featured a panel discussion led by media personality Chelsea Lemore, with speakers including Keisha Nicole, Brittany Kent, Joy Young, Beyonce Alowishus, Nicky Sparrow, Shayla Forte, and Lore’l.

Taylor said, “Women working in the radio industry in various aspects of radio has decreased over the last year. However, this event continues to show that women are still fighting to be recognized in this space and will hopefully provide in-depth radio expertise from women working across all platforms.”