Reising Repeat: Nashville Sports Talk Host Signs Extension

Cumulus Media Nashville’s 104.5 The Zone (WGFX) will be hanging on to Buck Reising for years to come. The midday sports talk host signed a long-term contract extension enduring the continuation of The Buck Reising Show. He originally joined the station in 2021.

Reising will also continue his NFL-focused podcast, The Install Live, alongside Executive Producer and Co-Host Greg Cosell, and further digital content produced in collaboration with A to Z Sports.

Cumulus Nashville Market Manager Allison Warren stated, “In the heart of Middle Tennessee, where sports pulse through our veins, we proudly announce the contract extension for our dynamic midday host, Buck Reising. Our airwaves resonate with the thrill of victory, the agony of defeat, and the unwavering passion of fans. As the must-listen sports station, we’re more than a frequency; we’re the heartbeat of every game, every play, and every championship.”

WGFX Program Director Paul Mason commented, “We are pumped to announce that on-air host, Buck Reising, has agreed to a multi-year deal keeping him on-air weekdays on 104.5 The Zone and Zone TV. Buck is a dynamic and engaging host who always captivates the audience with his charisma and talent. He is also a great team player who fits well into our entire line-up. Buck is equal parts polarizing and likable, which makes him a unique and unforgettable host. We are thrilled to have him continue with us.”

Reising remarked, “I’m so grateful to The Zone and Cumulus for believing in and investing in Lucas, Jackson, and me. We could not be happier to continue to do the show for such an incredibly supportive audience and the city that we love. We’re just getting started.”