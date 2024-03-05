From The Bayou To Ohio: Chris Elliott Makes PD Jump To Cumulus

Cumulus Media Cincinnati has announced the addition of industry veteran Chris Elliott to its programming team for two stations. Elliott now assumes the Program Director mantle for Cat Country 94.1 (WNNF) and 92.5 The Fox (WOFX).

Elliott moves to Ohio from his previous roles at Guaranty Media in Baton Rouge, where he managed a four-station cluster and served as Program Director for country and rock stations. Before Baton Rouge, Elliott held the position of Brand Manager for Manning Media in Frederick, MD, as well as Director of Operations and Affiliate Manager for a Lexington, KY Sports/Talk station.

Cumulus Cincinnati Market Manager Jon Laing remarked, “We really like Chris! He’s an astute, well-rounded programmer – just what this important role calls for.”

Operations Manager Keith Mitchell said, “After a lengthy search for this unique position, we’re excited to have Chris take on Country and Classic Rock for our cluster. His unique experience programming both formats in Baton Rouge makes him the right choice to take the helm for our stations.”

Elliott added, “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the Cumulus Cincinnati team, and very excited for what’s to come on 92.5 The Fox and Cat Country 94.1. A big thank you to Jon Laing, Keith Mitchell, John Dimick, and Charlie Cook for both their vision and trust.”