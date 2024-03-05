Mary Ayala To Lead Three San Diego AMs For iHeart

iHeartMedia San Diego has appointed Mary Ayala as the new Program Director for its trio of AM stations. Ayala will steer the brands and content for Newsradio 600 (KOGO-AM), San Diego Sports 760 (KGB-AM), and The Patriot AM 1360 (KLSD-AM).

Ayala’s promotion to Program Director comes after more than a decade of serving as the Assistant Program Director and Executive Producer in San Diego. She will operate under the guidance of Taylor Jukes, Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia San Diego.

iHeart San Diego Market President Noreen Ippolito said, “Mary has been a part of our cluster for many years and is more than ready to take the lead role of our Talk stations. She’s smart, experienced and incredibly detailed with her work.”

Ayala added, “This is an exciting time to be taking over the Program Director position for these brands. Each station has its own distinct flavor, and all of them are filled with great talent I’m looking forward to working with.”