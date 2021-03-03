Nashville’s The Zone Adds New Host

Sports journalist Buck Reising joins 104.5 The Zone/WGFX-FM. Reising takes over the midday slot on the Cumulus station.

“Buck Reising is everything you want in a talent in 2021. He has demonstrated with A to Z Sports an unmatched ability to connect with a diverse audience in the digital space,” said Paul Mason, PD. “I look forward to that continuing, along with Buck’s new role on The Zone’s on-air lineup, making him the ultimate Dual-Threat in Nashville sports!”

In addition to the weekday show, Reising will be adding original podcasts, and will continue hosting his popular 615 Sessions podcast and nightly show with A to Z Sports with more collaboration between WGFX and A to Z Sports likely.