Ace & TJ Expand Options

The Ace & TJ Family has introduced a second syndication option. The new offering is branded Ace & TJ Anytime.

According to syndicator, The Radio Button, the new offering is for stations; ‘who want to present a more music morning show or stations that want to add personalities to other day parts; now, Ace & TJ Anytime can deliver 3, 4 or 5 hours of unique content seven days a week – anytime.’

“The addition allows us to be on multiple formats who have inquired about our show previously. We can offer all these formats a great musical presentation and personalities who emotionally bond with the listeners,” said Ace.