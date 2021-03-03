Dalessandro Heading Out West

Karen Dalessandro, afternoon drive host on 96.5 WKLH Milwaukee, is heading for warmer climes. She will be leaving at the end of March for 100.7 KSLX Phoenix.

“I reminded Karen that they don’t have 3 feet of snow or sub-zero temps in Phoenix. For some reason, she still wants to go.” Bob Bellini, VP/GM Milwaukee Radio Group tells Radio Ink; “We’ll miss her greatly. Karen is an engaging entertainer, self-motivated, amazing work ethic, and a true team player. Our entire team wishes her nothing but success and happiness going forward.”

She has been on the air in the Brew City for more than 20 years at a variety of stations. “I love Milwaukee and have watched it grow over the last two decades. It is an amazing, vibrant city full of good friends and great memories. Milwaukee will always hold a special place in my heart,” said Dalessandro.