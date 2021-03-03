New Market President For iHM Indy

Kristy Beebe has been named Market President for iHeartMedia Indianapolis. The Circle City market is made up of five stations comprised of Classic Rock, Alternative, Hip Hop and R&B, Sports and Business News.

“I am so excited for Kristy’s well-deserved promotion to Market President,” said Earl Jones, President. “She has earned the opportunity to lead our Indianapolis market. Kristy has been an incredible sales leader, coach, and major contributor to the success of iHeartMedia Kentucky-Indiana Metro.”

“I am so thankful to Earl Jones and the iHeartMedia team for this new leadership opportunity,” said Beebe. “I am ready to lead the Indianapolis team to new heights as we work together to provide unmatched service to our listeners, advertisers and the community.”

Beebe will be based in Indianapolis and most recently served as the Region Senior Vice President of Sales for the Kentucky-Indiana Metro.