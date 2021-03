Jingle creator and producer Jason Phelps and Benztown have worked out an agreement. Phelps will lead commercial audio production and voice talent for Benztown partner Yamanair Creative’s radio station clients.

“I am super excited to partner with the pros at Benztown and Yamanair to bring high quality, memorable, musical messages to advertisers,” said Phelps.

Phelps spent the last 15 years creating jingles and sonic branding at iHeartMedia’s Creative Studio.