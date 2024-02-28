Former SiriusXM Host Mike Church Makes His Return To AM/FM

After seven years of only streaming online, The Mike Church Show is coming back to terrestrial radio via syndication. The conservative talker’s first affiliate will be Atlanta’s 105.5 The King (WXKG-AM) starting March 1, with wider rollout plans coming.

With a radio career that spans back to 1992, Mike Church spent time in Miami, New Orleans, and Charlotte before spending 13 years anchoring mornings on SiriusXM Patriot. After being let go by the satellite broadcaster in 2015, he formed the CRUSADE Radio Network to continue distribution for The Mike Church Show.

The weekday show will be broadcast live. Church will continue his live broadcasts on the online CRUSADE Radio Network.

Church commented, “We’ve always known that terrestrial radio was going to play a part in our industry-leading development of Internet Radio, we just didn’t know in what way; over the last 2 years, that role began to materialize with the dearth of quality Talk Shows and the opportunities to fill that gap left by the wrecking ball that was consolidation’s march through local radio properties.”

“We are thrilled that we can launch the terrestrial radio component of this network in Atlanta, one of America’s great cities for Talk-Radio.”