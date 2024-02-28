Ryan Smetzer Makes ‘Mix’ Mornings At Alpha Media Hagerstown

In January, Alpha Media Hagerstown morning duo Rick Alexander and Lisa Harding announced they would retire after forty years on Mix 95.1 (WIKZ). Now the cluster has chosen a successor accompanied by leadership positions within the market.

Ryan Smetzer, a part-time weekend and evening host for WIKZ between 2015 and 2022, will return to the station to start mornings on March 4. Additionally, Smetzer will continue his roles in afternoon drive on sister station Live 96.7 (WDLD) in Hagerstown while voicing middays on Alpha Media Louisville’s 99.7 WDJX.

Other station lineup changes include naming Mike Shriver as WIKZ’s Content Director, adding to his current role as Content Director for WDLD Live 96.7. Shriver, with over 26 years at the cluster, takes over from Rick Alexander. Furthermore, WQCM Content Director Mike Holder has been promoted to Operations Manager for the cluster, also taking over from Rick Alexander.

Alpha Media Hagerstown Market Manager Ed Dorsey said, “I salute Rick Alexander and Lisa Harding for 40 years of service to the Rick and Lisa Morning Show on WIKZ Mix 95.1. Their dedication and exceptional performance is recognized and greatly appreciated! We wish them continued success and lots of happiness in the coming years. The baton is being passed from Rick and Lisa to local area personality Ryan Smetzer who will continue with all of the qualities that Mix 95.1 is known for here in the tri-state area.”

Smetzer added, “As someone who grew up listening to the Rick and Lisa Morning Show on WIKZ on my school bus, in the car with Mom and Dad, and throughout high school and college, I have been honored to call the two of them my colleagues since 2015. I know that the morning show baton being passed on to me is one that has been held by true legends of the airwaves.”