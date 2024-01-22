After 38 Years, Hagerstown Morning Duo Rick & Lisa To Retire

Alpha Media’s Mix 95.1 (WIKZ) in Chambersburg, PA/Hagerstown, MD is bidding farewell to morning show hosts Rick Alexander and Lisa Harding at the end of February. The duo announced their impending departure on Friday, capping a 38-year run on the station.

Alexander, who is also Operations Manager for the cluster, celebrated his 40th anniversary with WIKZ in May 2023. Starting at overnights, he transitioned to nights within the same year, followed by a shift to afternoon host the year after. In 1985, he rose to Program Director and morning host.

Harding joined WIKZ to take over Alexander’s former PM Drive slot, but she was moved to the morning show in 1986. Their chemistry clicked off-air as well, and they were married in 1990.

During the announcement, Alexander assured listeners this was his decision and he wasn’t being forced out by Alpha Media. He discussed how decades of early mornings had taken a physical toll, and he found he lacked energy for activities outside his job.

Harding felt differently, saying, “I’m still good to go,” but ultimately chose to leave with Alexander and preserve their coupled brand as opposed to going it alone. She added that the time away from work would be good to, “Refuel and retool.”