200-Plus Jobs Cut At Hispanic Radio Owner TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision, a major Hispanic broadcaster in the US, is the latest media company to announce significant layoffs. More than 200 employees were cut across the company from on-air personalities to production, sports, digital, and communications.

The company is not revealing specifics about the layoffs, including to what extent they affect TelevisaUnivision’s 35 radio stations and Uforia digital audio platform.

The only official word is a statement that reads, “The evolution of the media landscape has required us to implement efficiencies and cost-cutting measures to meet existing demands and in turn, strengthen our business for the future. As a result, TelevisaUnivision has made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of positions in the U.S. across various business units. We deeply value the employees affected and their contributions, and will assist and support them during this transition.”

The layoffs have particularly affected TelevisaUnivision’s Sports division. High-profile personnel from Miami and the US national offices were reportedly let go. With the company’s majority stake in television, TelevisaUnivision’s echoes December layoffs by fellow Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo.