Lazer Media Raises Chip Ehrhardt To Top Company Sales Role

Hispanic radio operator Lazer Media has promoted Chip Ehrhardt to its Chief Sales Officer. Ehrhardt is tasked with spearheading the sales strategies across the company’s 48 radio stations in twenty markets in Nevada and across California.

The move complements the hiring of Robert Mendoza as SVP of Digital Sales, who joined from iHeartMedia San Francisco.

Ehrhardt joined Lazer in April 2023 as Director of Sales. A 30-year veteran of radio sales, he moved to the company from Ventura, CA’s Point Broadcasting where he served as CRO.

Lazer Media founder and CEO Alfredo Plascencia remarked, “Chip’s dedication and contributions to Lazer Media are invaluable. Elevating him to Chief Sales Officer is a natural progression, and we believe he will excel in steering our initiatives towards new heights of success.”

Chief Revenue Officer Gerardo Martinez said, “Lazer Media has experienced tremendous growth over the last few years and leveraging Chip’s wealth of knowledge & experience to lead our sales efforts will dramatically raise our clients’ campaign performance and level of customer service.”

Ehrhardt commented, “I appreciate CEO Alfredo Plascencia entrusting me with the role of Chief Sales Officer at Lazer Media, and I am excited to work alongside him, CRO Gerardo Martinez, and the team to help drive our sales initiatives forward.”