Lazer Media to Expand Revenue with New Executive

Chip Ehrhardt has been appointed Director of Sales at Spanish-language radio broadcaster, Lazer Media. Ehrhardt has over 30 years of experience in the industry and was most recently Chief Revenue Officer at Ventura, CA-based Point Broadcasting LLC.

With Ehrhardt’s expertise, Lazer Media aims to strengthen its position in the California and Reno, Nevada radio markets. Lazer Media owns and operates 43 Spanish-language radio stations across 19 markets in California and one in Reno, Nevada.

Gerardo Martinez, Lazer Media CRO, said, “His extensive experience in the radio industry, particularly in the Southern California market, will be a great asset to our company as we continue to grow and expand our reach throughout California and Reno.”

In response to his appointment, Ehrhardt said, “I am thrilled to be joining the team at Lazer Media. This is a great opportunity to work with a leading Spanish-language broadcaster and to help drive revenue growth for the company.”