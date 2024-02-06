Former iHeart VP Mendoza To Lead Lazer Media’s Digital Sales

Robert Mendoza is joining Hispanic radio operator Lazer Media as its new Senior Vice President of Digital Sales. Mendoza, previously VP of Sales at iHeartMedia in San Francisco, will lead the company’s digital sales efforts and manage fulfillment operations for its 48 radio stations in California and Nevada.

Lazer Media CEO Alfredo Plascencia said, “We are thrilled to welcome Robert Mendoza to the Lazer Media family. His extensive experience in the media industry, particularly in digital sales and operations, aligns seamlessly with our strategic goals and vision for the future.”

Company CRO Gerardo Martinez added, “The advancement of our organization depends largely on the integration and monetization of digital products, and Robert will be critical to Lazer’s success.”

Mendoza commented, “I am honored to be part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking company. Lazer Media has a strong presence in the industry, and I am eager to contribute to the growth and success of the digital sales and operations aspects of the business.”