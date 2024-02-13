Denver’s Alice 105.9 Raises Seven Figures For Children’s Colorado

Audacy Denver’s Alice 105.9 (KALC) raised $1.1 million for Children’s Hospital Colorado during the station’s 23rd annual Cares for Kids Radiothon. Since the event started in 2001, KALC has raised more than $25 million for the Children’s Miracle Network.

For twelve hours on February 8, KALC broadcast live from the hospital, interviewing patient ambassadors, families, and healthcare workers. Children’s Hospital Colorado covers a seven-state region, with all funds raised going to patient care, education, research, and advocacy.

Audacy Denver VP of Programming Mike Peterson stated, “The continued support of our community is truly outstanding. Our dedicated team and generous listeners have yielded exceptional results for over two decades. Every donation makes a difference in ensuring Children’s Colorado’s mission is a reality.”