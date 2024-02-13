iHeart Fort Collins Gets Wilde For New Big 97.9 Morning Show

iHeartMedia Fort Collins has tapped three-time CMA Major Market Personality of the Year Jonathan Wilde to bring a fresh morning show to Big 97.9 (KXBG). Big Mornings with Johnny Wilde has debuted offering a new voice on local news and current events.

After getting his start at KISR in Fort Smith, AR, Wilde became a Denver radio fixture for nearly two decades. Starting at Lincoln Financial Media’s KYGO in 1998, he worked mornings for CBS Radio’s Kool 105.1 (KXKL), Wilks Broadcasting’s 92.5 The Wolf (KWLI/KWOF), and Bonneville Internation’s KOSI 101.

After being laid off in 2017, Wilde started his own business, Colorado Wood Accent Walls and Barn Doors, which works in interior design.

iHeart Denver Region SVP of Programming JoJo Turnbaugh said, “Jonathan Wilde is a Colorado guy and a major market talent. We are very excited about this major upgrade and are looking forward to listening to him connect and entertain on all of our platforms.”

Wilde shared, “I’m SUPER excited to be a part of iHeartMedia and work with so many people I’ve known and loved over the years. The tools and technology iHeartMedia has is mind-blowing and I can’t wait to get started!”