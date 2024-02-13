Mr. Master Extends ‘Premiere’ Partnership With iHeart Properties

Content distributor Mr. Master has successfully secured several significant multi-property agreements with iHeartMedia to start the year. The deal includes Premiere Networks, Total Traffic & Weather Network, and all local iHeartMedia stations, marking a robust start to the new year.

Under a renewed multi-year contract, Premiere Networks will continue as the exclusive ad sales representative for Mr. Master’s barter inventory. Additionally, the licensing agreement with TTWN has been extended, covering more than 2,000 stations.

In the third part of the deal, Mr. Master has renewed its AIM Premium licensing agreement with all iHeartMedia stations, impacting more than compliance and distribution of content for 860 stations across 160 markets.

Mr. Master CEO Stu Jacobs said, “We’re thrilled for Premiere to remain our ad sales partner and to continue our licensing partnerships with Total Traffic & Weather Network and all local iHeartMedia stations. These partnerships have been a key part of Mr. Master becoming the industry’s leading compliance and distribution software company.”

Premiere Networks President Julie Talbott added, “Premiere has firsthand experience with the incredible network spot compliance and workflow benefits AIM Premium provides on both the network and local station level. We’re happy to continue serving as Mr. Master’s ad sales partner and exclusively repping Mr. Master’s network barter to advertisers.”