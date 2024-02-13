Following Super Bowl Loss, California FM Flips 49ers For Oldies

Santa Rosa’s Results Radio LLC is turning off sports and turning on music with a format flip at Shingletown-Redding’s KKXS. Formerly known as XS Sports 96.1, the station is now 96 K-T-O, featuring Scott Shannon’s True Oldies Channel from Local Radio Networks.

With the format shift, a change of the station’s call letters to KYTO is in the works. The switch to a classic oldies format will occur without any changes to station personnel.

The previous format as the CBS Sports Radio affiliate brought sports programming and live games from the San Francisco 49ers and Giants to Redding.

A message on the KKXS site says, “XS Sports 96.1 concluded its programming following our broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII on February 11. The station had a great 14-year run after its debut in March 2010. XS was the Redding affiliate for the San Francisco 49ers and San Francisco Giants. We enjoyed strong personal relationships with the broadcasters, players, and team management of both organizations and are grateful for many years of loyal listenership from XS fans, and support from XS local advertisers.”

Results Radio SVP of Strategic Development Dave Shakes said, “We’re excited to partner with LRN and the True Oldies Channel. 60s 70s Oldies will fill a hole in the Redding market for the wide-appeal of America’s greatest pop music.”