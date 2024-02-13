Meghan Markle Finds New Podcast Partner After Spotify Split

After her multi-million dollar contract with Spotify fell through last June, Meghan Markle has found a new partner for her debut podcast Archetypes. Lemonada Media has signed a contract with the Duchess of Sussex for distribution rights and a brand-new original series.

Previously, Archetypes was a Spotify-exclusive, until the company cut ties with Archewell Audio claiming Markle and her husband Prince Harry did not meet productivity requirements for payout on their contract, estimated at around $20 million. Archetypes, which delves into the stereotypes constraining women, has featured discussions with Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, and Issa Rae.

Now Lemonada will handle distribution and ad sales for the series on all platforms. Archetypes joins Lemonada’s portfolio of podcasts, including Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Choice Words with Samantha Bee, and Believe Her.

Additionally, a brand-new original podcast series hosted by the Duchess is in development, with no further details at present.

Lemonada CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer said, “We are beyond honored that Meghan has trusted us to help democratize access to Archetypes, and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon. Meghan’s talent as host, creator and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters.”

Chief Creative Officer Stephanie Wittels Wachs added, “As we’ve started development with The Duchess of Sussex, we are blown away by her collaborative spirit and clear vision, along with her deep desire to build compassion and community through this work. The Lemonada team felt immediate kinship with Meghan and the Archewell Productions team, and we are delighted to be working together.”

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, shared, “I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting. Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family.”

The news comes on the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan’s release of a new official website focused on their media and philanthropic endeavors.