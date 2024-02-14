Veritonic Finds Pulse For Audio Ad Campaign Performance Data

Audio analytics provider Veritonic has introduced Brand Lift Pulse, a new self-service advertising program designed to give wider access to brand health and campaign performance data.

Brand Lift Pulse is an extension of Veritonic’s existing Brand Lift suite, including demographic segmentation, the ability to add custom questions, comprehensive reporting, and access to best practices and data directly within the platform.

The program allows brands to obtain crucial metrics such as awareness, favorability, use, intent, and recall for campaigns of varying scales. Audio platforms and networks can now supply this data to all clients, offering details previously limited to large-scale campaign investments.

Veritonic CEO Scott Simonelli said, “At Veritonic, we are firm believers in democratizing access to essential data for audio success, advocating for the principle that every brand, agency, and platform should have the tools they need, irrespective of their size, scale, or investment capacity. Brand Lift Pulse not only levels the playing field but also empowers every player incorporating audio into their marketing strategy.”

CRO Korri Kolesa added, “Brand lift metrics are crucial for brands of all sizes and as the audio space has matured, so has the needs of its advertisers. Brand Lift Pulse goes beyond the conventional focus on bottom-of-the-funnel metrics, providing comprehensive support for brands seeking a holistic understanding of their impact.”